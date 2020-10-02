SOCCER: Saline Earns Tie at Pioneer

Just days after Saline posted a thrilling 1-0 win over Pioneer, the Hornets went on the road and came out with a scoreless tie.

Saline goalie Ben Sundquist posted his second consecutive shutout of the Pioneers.

The hard-fought tie didn't help the Hornets much as they try to catch Skyline, who sits atop the conference standings at 6-0. Saline is 5-1-1. The teams meet at noon Saturday at Skyline.

Southeastern Conference-Red