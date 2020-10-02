10-02-2020 3:24pm
SOCCER: Saline Earns Tie at Pioneer
Just days after Saline posted a thrilling 1-0 win over Pioneer, the Hornets went on the road and came out with a scoreless tie.
Saline goalie Ben Sundquist posted his second consecutive shutout of the Pioneers.
The hard-fought tie didn't help the Hornets much as they try to catch Skyline, who sits atop the conference standings at 6-0. Saline is 5-1-1. The teams meet at noon Saturday at Skyline.
Southeastern Conference-Red
|Team
|Conf
|Ovr
|Skyline
|6-0
|6-1
|Saline
|5-1-1
|6-1-1
|Pioneer
|5-1-1
|5-1-1
|Monroe
|3-4
|6-5
|Huron
|3-4
|3-4
|Bedford
|1-5
|2-5
|Ypsi Comm
|0-8
|0-11