Saline MI
10-02-2020 3:24pm

SOCCER: Saline Earns Tie at Pioneer

Saline senior Ben Sundquist makes a save on a penalty kick against Skyline.

Just days after Saline posted a thrilling 1-0 win over Pioneer, the Hornets went on the road and came out with a scoreless tie.

Saline goalie Ben Sundquist posted his second consecutive shutout of the Pioneers.

The hard-fought tie didn't help the Hornets much as they try to catch Skyline, who sits atop the conference standings at 6-0.  Saline is 5-1-1. The teams meet at noon Saturday at Skyline. 

Southeastern Conference-Red

Team Conf Ovr
Skyline 6-0 6-1
Saline 5-1-1 6-1-1
Pioneer 5-1-1 5-1-1
Monroe 3-4 6-5
Huron 3-4 3-4
Bedford 1-5 2-5
Ypsi Comm 0-8 0-11
Replies