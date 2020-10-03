FOOTBALL: Saline Defeats Monroe, 48-21, to Improve to 3-0

Gavin Lytle rushed for 3 touchdowns and Larry Robinson ran for two touchdowns as Saline defeated Monroe, 48-21, to improve to 3-0.

Here's our look at the game.

2nd Quarter Quasar

Just like last week at Huron, the Hornets struggled in the first quarter. Last week they were tied, 0-0. This week they were down 7-0. But the Hornets turned it up in the second quarter again. The Hornets scored three touchdowns. Lytle scored on a short run and a 10-yard run. Robinson scored on a six-yard run.

Coach Palka wants to see his team start on time, but understands this is a team still early in its development.

"We're a team that thrives on year-round development. From March, we had no time in the weight room. We had none of our camps in the summer. We had no seven-on-seven. We're playing catch up to get all those little timing things down," Palka said. "I think the farther we go, the better we'll be."

The Scoring Drives

Saline 6, Monroe 72nd quarter, 7:14. 25-yard drive. 5 plays in 2:06Lytle, 6-yard touchdown run. Kick no good.

Saline 14, Monroe 6.2nd quarter, 5:09. 64-yard Drive. 4 plays in 1 minute.Lytle, 10-yard touchdown run. Two-point conversion, Robinson to Peoples.

Saline 20, Monroe 62nd quarter, 0:16.54-yard drive. Six plays in 2:40.Robinson, one-yard touchdown run. XP no good.

Saline 26, Monroe 73rd quarter, 7:3853-yard drive. 3 plays in 1:04.Robinson, 14-yard touchdown run. Two-point conversion no good.

Saline 34, Monroe 133rd quarter, 0:0865-yard drive. 7 plays in 2:08Josh Rush, one yard touchdown run. XP blocked, but Braden Ablauf picks it up and scores for two points.

Saline leads 34-13 after a touchdown by Rush and 2 point conversion by Ablauf! pic.twitter.com/x3WEhspR86 — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) October 3, 2020

Saline 41, Monroe 134th quarter, 7:5341-yard drive. 6 plays in 3:12.Lytle, one-yard touchdown run. XP kick by Robert Webster is good.

Saline 48, Monroe 134th quarter, 6:0044-yard drive. 5 plays in 1:53.CJ Carr, 17-yard touchdown run. XP by Webster is good.

Linebackers Step Up

Saline gave up three touchdowns, but played a strong game.

Palka believes the team's linebackers were key to beating Monroe and will be key to a victory against Bedford next week.

"They stepped up and did a nice job inside," Palka said.

London Parris was in on six tackles. Gino Geherin was in on five tackles and recovered a fumble. Emmanuel Lupascu was in on nine tackles.

Kicking Game

The Hornet kicking game hasn't started off on the right foot. Braden Ablauf missed one kick early. But credit Ablauf for quick thinking. He came back into the game and had a kick blocked. It looked like everyone on the field but Ablauf thought the play was dead. He picked it up and ran it in for two.

Cheers from the Bench

The loudest cheer of the game may have come when CJ Carr scored his first career high school touchdown. Carr, a promising freshmen QB, hadn't had much good fortune in limited action in the first two weeks. Last week, a penalty brought back a big gain. This week, CJ Carr entered the game on his first play, he tucked it in, weaved through the defense, broke a tackle and then crossed the goal line before he could be dragged down.

The second loudest cheer came for Robert Webster, who along with Ablauf and Nick Laurain, are the kickers this season. The three spend the game on the sidelines kicking into the net. Word is that after Lytle's third touchdown, coaches called for Webster to kick. Webster, evidently, wasn't expecting the call, looking around and giving a "who, me?" look before running out and lining up for the extra point. Webster's kick was good and the bench roared with approval.

Post Game Interviews

POSTGAME INTERVIEW: Coach Joe Palka talks about winning another one. Adjusting to slow starts. The defense. Great work by linebackers. And piling up wins despite not having the practice, workouts and reps an October Saline football team usually has. pic.twitter.com/OGHUeO0VUT — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) October 3, 2020

POSTGAME INTERVIEW: Larry Robinson ran for two TDs and threw for another. pic.twitter.com/kfDeyAY49V — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) October 3, 2020

POSTGAME: Senior linebacker London Parrish made six tackles. Coach Palka said he's exciting to watch. pic.twitter.com/TJUW5tqylR — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) October 3, 2020

Stats

424 yards of offense. 280 yards given up.

Defense

Name Assist Solo Tackles Emmanuel Lupascu 7 2 9 London Parrish 2 4 6 Carter Smith 4 2 6 Gino Geherin 3 2 5 Brett Baldus 4 1 5 Joe Raupp 3 1 4 Augie Hutchison 2 1 3 Dohnovan Chambell 1 2 3

RUSHING RUSHES YARDS Lytle 10 57 Rush 7 79 Robinson 13 60 Carr 1 17 Blastos 1 0

Passing

PASSING ATTEMPTS COMP YARDS Robinson 24 16 223

RECEIVING RECEPTIONS YARDS Winston 4 61 Darmos 4 62 Holmberg 4 79 Walper 3 19 Laurio 1 2

SEC Red Standings

Team Conf Ovr Saline 3-0 3-0 Bedford 3-0 3-0 Monroe 2-1 2-1 Huron 1-1 1-1 Skyline 1-1 1-1 Pioneer 0-2 0-2 Ypsi Comm 0-2 0-3

AROUND THE SEC RED

Saline 48 Monroe 21Bedford 27 Skyline 6Huron 18 Pioneer 8

Next WeekBedford @ SalineHuron @ YpsilantiMonroe @ Pioneer

