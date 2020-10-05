10-05-2020 11:38am
SOCCER: Saline Leaps Back Into SEC Red Race With 3-2 Win at Skyline
Saline avenged its only loss of the season with a 3-2 win at Ann Arbor Skyline Saturday.
Eli Routt, Jaden Pickett and Brayden Stavros scored for the Hornets. Stavros, Christian Rossi and Jason Heisler had assists.
The victory lifted Saline to 6-1-1 in the SEC Red, the same record as Pioneer. Skyline is still in the driver's seat at 6-1. Saline is 7-1-1 overall.
Earlier this year, Skyline defeated Saline at Hornet Stadium.