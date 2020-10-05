SOCCER: Saline Opens District Tournament Oct. 14 Against Belleville

The Saline boys' soccer team (7-1-1) is speeding toward the post-season.

The Hornets will start the district tournament on their home field. Saline opens at 7 p.m., Oct. 14, against Belleville (2-9). If Saline wins, they'll play the winner of the Pioneer (6-1-1)/Lincoln (2-6-2) game in the semifinal.

On the other side of the district, Huron (3-4) faces Dexter (8-0-1) and Ypslanti (0-12) plays Skyline (6-2).

The district semifinal is scheduled for Oct. 20 and the final is set for Oct. 22. Saline will host any game it plays in and host the final.