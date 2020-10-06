SWIM & DIVE: Saline Sinks Huron in SEC Red Meet

The Saline varsity girls swim and dive team earned another SEC Red victory, besting Huron 116-70 at Saline High School Oct. 1.

PHOTO GALLERY HERE

The meet began with a great race in the 200-medley relay. Both teams swam fast enough to beat the state cut time. Kiersten Russell, Megan Socha, Samantha Graen and Sam Bullard swam the race in 1:51.05 - .06 faster than Huron's top team.

Saline's super sophomore 1-2 punch, Kylie Evenson and Bella Arbaugh, took the top two spots in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Evenson won in 1:59.47 - .12 seconds faster than Arbaugh. Amelia Hayes was third in 2:00.63.

Huron returned the favor in the 200-yard IM. Annalise Streeter won the race in 2:06.86. Saline's top finisher, Anna Bosinger, was third and freshman Nani Sanna finished fifth to pick up a point.

Sophomore Megan Socha won the 50-yard freestyle, leading a 1-2-3 finish for the Hornets. Socha swam the race in 25.52 seconds. Joaann Oyemba and Elizabeth Burchart finished second and third while Abigail Phillips was fifth.

Huron's Annie Costello won the diving competition with 258.75 points. Saline sophomore Alice English was second (222.5) and senior Gabriella Richards was third (218.9). Ava Turner finished fifth (175.1).

Junior Samantha Graden won the 100-yard butterfly and earned her state cut, finishing in 1:00.17. Evenson was right behind her at 1:01.39. Sam Bullard placed fourth and Allison Ploutz-Snyder placed fifth.

Arbaugh won the 100-yard freestyle in 55.37 seconds. Bosinger was second in 56.17 seconds. Junior Caroline Klein was fifth in 1:00.28.

Senior Kiersten Russell was the fastest to the finish in the 500-yard freestyle, which she raced in 5:17.6. Junior Johanna Ehrman was second and Audrey Cook was fourth.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Evenson, Arbaugh, Bullard and Bosinger were second to Huron's top team.

Huron's Emily Tran won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.37. Graden was the fastest Hornet, taking second in 1:03.17. Ploutz-Snyder and Sanna finished third and fourth.

Huron's Annaliese Streeter won the breaststroke in 1:06.07. Socha was second in 1:08.07. Hayes finished third and Ellie Brunty was fifth.

Saline finished the night with Russell, Evenson, Arbaugh and Hayes winning the 400-yard freestyle in 3:41.73 - besting the state cut time by more than two seconds.

PHOTO GALLERY HERE