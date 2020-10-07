Saline Chamber Announces Theme for Drive-Thru Christmas Parade

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce announced its plans for a Christmas parade.

Social distancing rules to combat COVID-19 mean the annual parade won't happen in downtown Saline. Instead, the parade will be stationary, Jackie Hardy, executive director of the chamber. Floats and entertainers will be positioned along Thibault Lane (which connects Liberty School and Saline Middle School). Those in attendance will drive through the display.

"Think lights at Domino Farms," Hardy said.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5. The theme is Home for the Holidays.