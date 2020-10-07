CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, One Hospitalization in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths and one hospitalization in COVID-19 data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 116 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. 462 people have been hospitalized - a number that has increased by four since Friday.

Another 38 people in Washtenaw County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,583. None of the new cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code, which has seen 180 people test positive.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County is 1.7 percent, down by .2 percent from yesterday. That number had climbed to 2.3 percent on Oct. 1.

In Michigan, the positivity rate remained at 3.1 percent.

The State of Michigan reported nine deaths with COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,847. Michigan reported 1,016 additional people testing positive.

Critical care units in Michigan's hospitals are becoming busier. There were 209 COVID-19 patients in Michigan's hospitals, an increase of seven since yesterday. That number was 132 on Sept. 25 and 209 patients is the highest number since July 31. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 88, up 13 from yesterday and the highest total since Aug. 28. These numbers are still far from what was experienced in the spring.

There were four pediatric patients with COVID-19 and four more believed to have been infected.