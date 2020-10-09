CORONAVIRUS: No New Deaths, 7 Hospitalized as Positive Tests Fall in Washtenaw This Week

There were no new deaths as hospitalizations rose and positive tests fell in data provided by the Wasthenaw County Health Department.

Here's a brief look at Friday-to-Friday data:

116 Washtenaw County residents have died. There were no new deaths this week, compared to one last week.

465 Washtenaw residents have been hospitalized. There were seven people hospitalized this week, compared to three last week.

3,654 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. 195 people tested positive, down from 327 last week.

193 people in Saline's 48176 zip code have tested positive for COVID-19. Three people tested positive this week, compared to eight people last week.

In terms of day-to-day numbers. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations in today's data. There were 36 new positive tests. None of those cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code.

According to the State of Michigan, there were seven more people have died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,876. There were 1,095 additional people who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate was unchanged in Washtenaw, at 1.5 percent. That rate was also unchanged, state-wide, at 3.1 percent.

As of 4:40 p.m., the state had not updated hospitalization data.