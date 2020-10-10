The Saline High School Marching Band Returns to Friday Night Duty

The Saline High School Marching band played under the Friday Night Lights at Hornet Stadium as Saline beat Bedford.

The band, performing a socially-distanced program choreographed so members never come within six feet of each other, wore facemasks and instrument covers as they performed the Star-Spangled Banner, the fight song and their routine, at halftime and after the game.

View a photo gallery here.

The band also provided support for the Hornets, who beat Bedford to take control of the SEC RED, from the bleachers and sidelines.

The band is directed by Nate Lampman. Drum majors are Alaina Dorset and Cora Hart.

