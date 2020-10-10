Heisler, Ignacio Crowned Saline High School Homecoming King and Queen

Friday was Homecoming night at Saline High School. It was a Homecoming night like no other in history, with no floats and no pregame parade.

PHOTO GALLERY HERE

And yet, with more than 1,000 people at Hornet Stadium, it was the closest thing to witnessed at Hornet Stadium since school started,

Jason Heisler and Ava Ignacio were crowned homecoming king and queen.

Ignacio said she was surprised when her name was called out.

"I was not expecting at all. I barely remembered that I was even nominated," Ignacio said.

Heisler was also surprised. He thanked classmates for their vote.

Both were pleased to see a Hornet Stadium filled with people.

"I think it's awesome we're all back here. It's an amazing experience. I'm part of the marching band, so it's great that it's our first time coming back and marching for everyone," Ignacio said.

Ignacio plans to study statistics in college. Heisler plans to study public relations and convergent media and hopes to continue athletic pursuits in soccer or diving.

Talking to the Saline Homecoming King & Queen Jason Heisler and Ava Ignacio. pic.twitter.com/hAcJ7OixJB — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) October 10, 2020

The other candidates were Libbey Hansen, Gianna Lapore, Zoe Ziembovic, Ben Baczkowski, Cesar Figueras and Noah Socha.

Representing the class of 2022 were Abigail Dooley and Wyatt Sowa. Carson Caldwell and Andrew Height represented the class of 2023. Grace Warren and Connor Mitzel represented the class of 2024.