NEWS RELEASE: Health Department Warns About Possible COVID-19 Exposure at The Brown Jug, Chapala Mexican Restaurant

Washtenaw County Health Department is alerting the public to the possibility of COVID-19 exposure at 2 local restaurants. Anyone visiting the Brown Jug from Oct 1-Oct 3 and Oct 6, or Chapala Mexican Restaurant on Oct 1 is advised to monitor themselves for symptoms, stay away from others as much as possible for 14 days after last visiting either establishment, and seek COVID-19 testing. After testing, individuals should continue avoiding contact with others while they wait for their test results.

The Brown Jug is located at 1204 S University Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. Chapala Mexican Restaurant is located at 211 N Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.

To date, a total of 13 cases are associated with these establishments during the cited dates.

“In most situations, we can contact individuals exposed to COVID-19 directly,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer for Washtenaw County. “Unfortunately, with the number of positive cases that report visiting each of these establishments at crowded times, there is a possibility of widespread, public exposure.”

Washtenaw County has reported a total of 3,654 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. In the two-weeks ending Oct 7 most local cases (80%) were reported in those 18-22 years old. Washtenaw County Health Department has issued orders to reduce the size of social gatherings in campus areas and to reinforce prevention measures aimed at reducing and preventing the spread of COIVD-19 locally.

Under the authority of the Michigan Public Health Code, the Health Department and state health officials have mandated wearing a face covering, maintaining 6 feet distance from others not in your household and cleaning hands frequently. Testing is recommended for anyone working in person, with known exposure, or with any mild or unusual symptoms. Symptoms may take up to 14 days after exposure to appear, and individuals are considered contagious two days before symptoms appear.

The number of local cases, guidance for employers, prevention information, testing options and more are available at www.washtenaw.org/covid19. Health Department staff are also available to answer questions. Leave a message at 734-544-6700 or email l-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org.

