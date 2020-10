Dominick Joseph Gatto, aka ‘Pop Pop’, 85 of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Marianne Gatto-McCann, Anthony Gatto, Gina Gatto, Joseph Gatto, and Michael Gatto, his son-in-law Timothy McCann, and daughters-in-law, Lisa Gatto, Bethany Gatto and grandchildren, Jasmine Gatto-McCann, Annamaria Gatto-McCann, Coyne Gatto, Puck Gatto, Carmela Gatto, and Ava Gatto.