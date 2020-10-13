Next Phase of Saline Rec Center Reopening Opens Locker Rooms, Allows Basketball Court Reservations

The Saline Rec Center has moved into phase two of its reopening plan, officials from the city-owned facility announced Monday.

The new phase allows for day-pass users to use the facility, opens locker rooms and reserving the basketball court.

People who aren't members of the center are now able to use the facility by purchasing a day pass, which allows them to use the gym or pool. Those wanting to use the pool must make reservations. Upon completion, they must check out as a day pass user.

The locker rooms will be open but are limited to 10 people at a time. Those choosing to use the room are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and wear masks at all times except while showering. Patrons are strongly encouraged to wipe their lockers with athletic disinfecting wipes provided before and after use. Staff will be entering the locker rooms several times a day for routine cleaning.

Half of the gym will be reopening for basketball reservations during certain times of the day. To use a basketball hoop, patrons must reserve a 1-hour time slot on SignUpGenius.

