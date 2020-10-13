Wacker Chemical Finds New Home In Pittsfield Township, Thanks to Tax Credits

A year after Pittsfield Township turned down rezoning requests to allow Wacker Chemical Corporation to build its headquarters and research facilities on Textile Road, the company has found a new site for its facility in the township.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced last week it supported the $51 million investment with a $1 million investment from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The facility will be located at 4950 South State Street.

Wacker, which has a facility in Raisin Township, chose Pittsfield Township over locations in Tennessee and Ohio. The new facility is expected to create 70 highly-paid jobs

“We are excited to move forward with our Innovation Center and Regional Headquarters to be located within Michigan,” said WACKER President & CEO David Wilhoit. “Our new facility will enable future growth in the state and serve as an important anchor for our operations across North America. This area is one of the nation’s leading communities for R&D. We look forward to networking with, and recruiting from, this highly educated and skilled talent base.”

The project was supported by Ann Arbor SPARK.

“Ann Arbor SPARK has worked with WACKER for more than four years, helping the company locate its R&D facility here, where it has access to the technical talent it needs to advance its business,” said Paul Krutko, president and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK. “WACKER has remained steadfast in its desire to stay in this region, despite attractive offers from other states vying for the company to relocate. All around, it’s gratifying to see this project advance and for WACKER to break ground on a permanent home in Pittsfield Township. Ann Arbor SPARK will continue to support WACKER’s future growth, especially as it works to hire workers at this new location.”

Pittsfield Township voted 6-1 to support a 12-year 50 percent tax abatement for the facility at its Sept. 9 meeting, with Trustee George Ralph voting against it. Several residents spoke out against granting a tax abatement.

Some of those residents were among those who campaigned to stop Wacker from building its headquarters and research facility in a new phase of Avis Farms, off Textile Road, citing concerns about pollution, safety and neighborhood compatibility.

