CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths in Washtenaw County as Michigan Reports 30 Deaths

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Tuesday, as the State of Michigan reported 30 new deaths.

The health department updated its local data page for the first time since Friday. 116 people have died with COVID-19 in Washtenaw County - a number that hasn't changed since Sept. 28.

Hospitalizations increased to 467 - up two since Friday's tally. The county also reported 43 people testing positive for COVID-19, an increase of 43 since yesterday. None of the new positive tests were in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 193 people have tested positive thus far.

The picture across Michigan wasn't so mild. The state reported 30 additional people dying with COVID-19. That includes 10 deaths found during a review of vital records. In all, 6,928 people in Michigan have died with COVID-19. The state also reported 1,237 additional people testing positive for COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients (including suspected cases) increased by 34 to 250 - the highest it's been since June 8. The number of patients on ventilators fell by 10 to 95. There were seven pediatric patients, down from 10 yesterday. Another five pediatric patients are believed to have COVID-19.