Saline Debate Team Hosts Board of Education Candidates' Forum Wednesday

The Saline High School debate team offers you one last chance to pose questions to the candidates for the Saline Board of Education.

Moderators Angie Ling, Paige Haddas, Aditya Arora and Ryan Courtney will moderate the candidates forum at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The forum will be broadcast on The Saline Post's Facebook Page courtesy of SCTN. People are encouraged to ask questions once the video begins. The students will curate the questions and ask them of the candidates, who will all be inside the media center at Liberty School.

Paul Hynek and Aramide Boatswain are candidates for the six-year position on the board. Tim Austin, Heidi Phannes, Jenny Miller, Tom Frederick and Brad Gerbe are candidates for the four-year position on the board.