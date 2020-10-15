SOCCER: SEC Champ Saline Opens Playoffs With a 3-0 Win

Captain Brayden Stavros scored two goals to lead Saline (12-1-1) to a 3-0 victory over Belleville (2-11-1) as the MHSAA boys' soccer playoffs began for the Hornets Wednesday at Hornet Stadium.

GALLERY HERE

Coach Ryan Williams said he didn't think the Hornets were at their best throughout parts of the game, but the Hornets are among the half of the teams in the state that weren't eliminated in round one.

"We will need to be much better Tuesday," Williams said.

The Hornets will almost certainly face Pioneer (10-2-1) in the district semifinal. Saline tied Pioneer 0-0 and won 1-0 on a last-second goal by Jaden Pickett.

Stavros scored both of his goals in the first half. Stavros described the goals.

"On the first goal, Jackson Ford played a great ball into me. I took on two guys and slotted it right by the goalie," Stavros said.

On the second goal, Stavros was awarded a penalty kick. The goalie stopped him, but he tapped home the rebound.

GALLERY HERE

Christian Rossi scored on a shot from the left side of the box late in the second half.

Saline soccer captain Brayden Stavros talks about winning the SEC Red, starting the playoffs with a win and his two goals tonight. pic.twitter.com/XWQ5bvTAZp — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) October 15, 2020

In the video above, Stavros talks about the Hornets becoming the first Saline soccer team to win three straight SEC Red titles.