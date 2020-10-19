Friday Night Virtual Fundraiser for Saline Schools Features Performers, Hall of Fame Inductees

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools (FSAS) will host a first-ever virtual Fall Fundraiser on Friday, October 23rd, from 7-9 p.m. The two-hour event will be broadcast through a Zoom webinar format, as well as being broadcast on the Saline Area Schools Facebook page.

This year’s virtual event will highlight teaching, district, building and partnership grants, Hall of Fame 2020 inductees, students, administrators, Superintendent Scot Graden and FSAS President Amy Sankaran. Music from the SHS marching band, Ten Tone choir and there will also be a celebrity guest!

Sting and Andy the Acorn will be making an appearance and we’ll be checking in with Tran Longmoore, our sideline reporter, from the SHS football game in Grand Blanc.

The event is co-sponsored by CP Federal Credit Union, Stieper and Brust Orthodontics, The Dooley Family, Kelly Orthodontics, Qualutions and NewFoundry.

For more information and to find the Zoom link please visit www.supportfsas.org.