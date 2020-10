Do you love pierogi and other Polish food?

The Great Pierogi and Polish Favorites Drive Up takes place on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, 25, from 10 am to 5 pm, at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds, located at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

There are 11 vendors serving pierogi and other foods and desserts

All food must be ordered in advance at this website: Click here.