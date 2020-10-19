CORONAVIRUS: Washtenaw Marks 3 Weeks Without a COVID-19 Death as Case Count Rises

It's been three weeks since a Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19. Data update by the Washtenaw County Health Department Monday showed no new deaths and two new hospitalizations since Friday.

116 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. The last death was added to the totals on Sept. 28. 475 people have been hospitalized. Washtenaw County hospitalizations have increased over the last two weeks.

The county reported 201 additional people testing positive for COVID-19 since Friday's report, including 47 since Sunday. 4,229 people have tested positive with COVID-19 in Washtenaw County. None of the new positive tests came from residents in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 205 people have tested positive.

The State of Michigan reported 21 deaths and 2,909 people testing positive since Saturday. 7,031 people have died with COVID-19 in Michigan.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds has increased by 9 to 262 - a number that's doubled since reaching a low of 130 on Sept. 24. This number also includes patients believed to have COVID-19. The number of patients on ventilators increased by one to 95. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 increased by 2 to 10 (including suspected cases).

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County held steady at 2.4 percent. It increased from 4.4 to 5.1 percent in the state of Michigan - the highest it's been since May 23.