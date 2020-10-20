CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, 3 Hospitalizations as Positive Tests Spike in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths and three additional hospitalizations in data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Tuesday.

116 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 - a number unchanged since Sept. 28. 478 people have been hospitalized.

The county reported 87 people testing positive since yesterday's data update, bringing the total to 4,316. Rising positive tests spurred the health department to issue a "stay in place" order for undergraduate students at the University of Michigan.

None of the new cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code, which has seen 205 people test positive for COVID-19.

Michigan reported 22 additional deaths, including one found in a search of vital records. 7,053 people have died with COVID-19. The state reported an additional 1,586 people testing positive.

COVID-19 patients are taking up more hospital resources across the state. The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care units increased by 21 to 283 - the highest number since June 3. This figure includes patients believed to have COVID-19. The number of patients on ventilators increased by six to 101 - the first time this number is over 100 since Aug. 3. There are eight pediatric patients with COVID-19 and six others believed to have COVID-19.

According to COVIDActnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County is estimated at 3.0 percent - the first time the rate has reached 3 percent since the end of July. Michigan's positive test rate climbed to 5.3 percent - the highest it's been since May 23.