CORONAVIRUS: Washtenaw Health Department Issues Stay In Place Order for U-M Undergrads

This afternoon, the Washtenaw County Health Officer, Jimena Loveluck issued a "Stay In Place" order for undergraduate students at the University of Michigan. The order, which requires students to stay in their residences on or around campus when not attending in-person classes, work, religious services or sports’ practices, comes as a result of a surge in positive Covid-19 cases in the county.

The cases have increased with the rising frequency of social gatherings and public events on and around campus. The order is effective until 7 am on November 3, 2020. Students and other residents are also reminded to cooperate with health department contact tracers who are tasked with investigating every positive case.

The Board of Commissioners fully supports the orders of the Health Officer and reminds residents that, “We have to continue to take coronavirus seriously.”, says Board Chair Jason Morgan (District 8). “Every single positive case is connected to a person, a family. We must continue to socially distance, wash our hands often, wear our masks and face coverings. We’ve used these measures since March, and we know that they work. We must continue to be diligent so that no more families are negatively impacted by COVID-19. I am asking all county residents, particularly our students and younger residents, to listen to our Health Officer and continue to take precautions to protect our community.”

“Our message and our mission remain the same.” adds County Administrator Gregory Dill, “We’ve suspected that this was coming, and we have planned and prepared for it. Since we are also in the flu season, it’s even more important that we continue to do those things that we know help mitigate the spread of this virus. We will continue to do what is necessary to keep our staff, residents and guests to our county safe. It’s our responsibility to continue to rely on the science coming from our state and local health departments.”

For more information regarding Covid-19 cases, testing sites or health orders, please visit https://www.washtenaw.org/Health-Department.