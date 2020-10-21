Saline Area Schools Delay Shift To In-Person Learning Due to Rise in County COVID-19 Cases

A Saline Area Schools plan to shift more K-5 learning into the classroom is on hold due to the recent spread of COVID-19 in Washtenaw County, according to a letter Superintendent Scot Graden sent to parents Wednesday.

Before the recent spike in cases, it was district's intention to announce a transition to more in-person learning as early as Oct. 28.

"However, based on the recent evidence of local COVID-19 spread, we are forced to delay this decision," Graden wrote.

The transition would have been for students currently in the hybrid learning environment from kindergarten through grade five. Their parents had previously elected to send their children back to school for in-person learning. About 70 percent of the district's parents chose in-person learning. The remainder chose virtual learning.

At recent Saline Board of Education meetings, Graden has said he has doubts about the district's ability to meet social distancing guidelines in the middle school and high school if 70 percent of students returned to class full-time. He suggested it might be easier to bring younger students back to class.

In Wednesday's email, he said students in grades 6-12 will continue with their current learning models until the conclusion of the trimester, Nov. 24.

Students in the young fives through grade five could begin four-day-a-week in-person learning as early as Nov. 4. This decision will be announced next week.

In the email, Graden said the district is confident in the low-infection rate at the lower grade levels. However, he said, the district much watch the spike in cases at the county level.

Yesterday, as 87 new positive tests were recorded, the Washtenaw County Health Department issued a stay-in-place order for University of Michigan undergraduate students.

The county has seen a spike in cases since mid-September and hospitalizations are creeping up since late September/Early October.

Graden urged families to take precautions to help prevent the spread as the holiday season nears.

Below is the letter from Graden to families.

October 21, 2020

SAS Families,

Thank you for your patience as we continue to work through the challenges that the pandemic has presented.

Our intent was to announce a transition to additional in-person instruction for our current hybrid Y5-5th grade students as early as this coming Wednesday, October 28th. However, based on the recent evidence of local COVID-19 spread, we are forced to delay this decision.

Although we are confident in the low infection rate at the lower grade levels (including transmission to adults), the evidence of spread is based on the 25 positive cases per 100,000 people and the 3% (and rising) positivity rate. The county-based spike is a metric that must be watched carefully.

Please review the updated schedule below, broken out by grade level:

For students in grades Y5-5th, if data begins to trend in the appropriate direction early next week, our intent is to begin 4 day a week in-person (Monday through Thursday) instruction on Wednesday, November 4th. A confirmation of this decision will be communicated with families and staff next week.

For students in grades 6th-12th, their chosen learning model will continue (as is) through the end of the trimester, which now concludes on Tuesday, November 24th.

We are proceeding with caution regarding this local case uptick and it’s important that we approach this together as a community. As holiday and travel seasons are upon us, please keep the safety of our students and staff at the forefront of your decision making. Every extra precaution to stop the spread while not in school is critical for our in-person instructional time. Schools play a critical role in the academic, social, emotional, and physical well-being of our students.

We understand that the transitions are difficult for families, however, our administration and staff will continue to pursue the safest opportunities to maximize in-person learning. Please look for information on community Zoom Webinars hosted by our building administration that will take place next week. This will be an opportunity for you to receive additional information, voice concerns and ask any questions you may have.In Partnership,Scot GradenSuperintendent