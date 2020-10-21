CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, 1 Hospitalization in Washtenaw County as Positive Tests Mount

There were no new deaths and one hospitalization in COVID-19 data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department as the number of residents testing positive continues to rise.

116 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 - a number unchanged since data was updated Sept. 28. 479 people have been hospitalized.

The health department reported 88 additional people testing positive. Yesterday, the health department issued a stay-in-place order for undergraduate students at the University of Michigan, citing community spread. 4,404 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Washtenaw County.

There were no new cases in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 205 people have tested positive.

According to an email sent by Saline High School principal David Raft, a person at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19.

The State of Michigan reported 33 new deaths, bringing the total to 7,086. The state also reported another 1,597 people testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care units fell from 283 to 273. The number of patients on ventilators rose by six to 112. There are eight pediatric patients who've tested positive for COVID-19 and for more believed to have COVID-19.

COVIDActnow.org estimated Washtenaw County's positive test rate rose to 3.5 percent - the highest it's been since May 16. The state's positive test rate was unchanged at 5.3 percent.