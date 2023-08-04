Dearborn Woman In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash on Saline's West End

A 61-year-old Dearborn woman is in critical condition after losing control of her motorcycle on Saline's west end Thursday evening.

Around 10:28 p.m., the Saline Police Department was dispatched for a motorcycle crash at Austin Road and Austin Drive on Saline's west end. Police were alerted to the situation by a frantic 911 caller.

According to a police department press release, the woman and another motorcyclist, a 51-year-old Ypsilanti man, were eastbound on Austin Road on separate motorcycles. The female motorcyclist struck the saddlebag on her friend's motorcycle, lost control, crossed center, struck a curb and was thrown from the bike.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition. The other driver was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.

Due to the severity of the injuries to the Dearborn woman, Michigan State Police conducted a crash investigation.

Police report that neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Police say speed an alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.