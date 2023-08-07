8-07-2023 8:53am
Before and After School Care Supervisor/Caregiver Position
Caregiver Position starting at $15/hr
Supervisor Position starting at $17.71/hr
Interested or have questions, please contact Lee Saborio saboriol@salineschools.org
Caregiver Position starting at $15/hr
Supervisor Position starting at $17.71/hr
Interested or have questions, please contact Lee Saborio saboriol@salineschools.org
Moderate rain, with a high of 75 and low of 60 degrees. Patchy rain possible in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon, cloudy in the evening, moderate rain overnight.