Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Winter Parade 2020

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to be working with city officials to bring the community a brand new stationary, socially distanced parade this year on Saturday, December 5. The entertainment will stay put as attendees drive-through the parade route on Thibault Lane, entering from Maple Road and exiting onto N. Ann Arbor St.

With the location change comes a name change. The Chamber Parade for 2020, and going forward, will be known as the Annual Saline Winter Parade. Over the years this event has steadily gained a reputation as one of the biggest and best parades in all of Southeast Michigan. The SACC relies on community members, both in the private & business sector, to support the efforts of the Chamber office.

Applications for the 45th Annual Parade are now open. Applicants are encouraged to apply online or they can download the form and return it to the Chamber office, but don’t forget that we've moved (101 S. Ann Arbor, STE. 301). Direct all questions to the office staff who will be happy to help you in any way. Anyone interested in volunteering can also contact the office as we are always looking for enthusiastic community members.

The traditional festivities have been adjusted this year. Parade week kicks off with a special Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, December 1st at 6p. Held at the Saline’s main intersection at Michigan Avenue & Ann Arbor Street in front of KeyBank, there will be singing, decorating and light refreshments served. Be sure to dress for the weather as the event will be held outside. Both Santa’s Village & Treasure Trail to Santa will not be held in 2020.

We look forward to celebrating the Holiday season with you this year!