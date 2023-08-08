Sgt. Andrew Hartwig Promoted to Deputy Chief of the Saline Police Department

Sgt. Andrew Hartwig has been promoted to Deputy Chief of the Saline Police Department.

Saline City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Hartwig at Monday's meeting. Hartwig will make $101,000 plus fringe benefits.

The department has been with a deputy chief since Oct. 14, 2022, when Gregory Bazick left to work with a company that services police agencies. Bazick had been on the job for seven months.

Police Chief Marlene Radzik told council that to provide "continuity of services" and sustain the operationality of the department, it was imperative to fill the position.

"Filling the vacant Deputy Chief position is critical for the well-being of the Saline Police Department and the community in which it serves," Radzik said.

She said last Thursday's homicide and car crash on the other side of town underlined the need for a deputy chief.

"The incident that happened Thursday, Aug. 3, is a prime example of having two chaotic scenes. I couldn't be at both of them. It carries more weight when you have a deputy chief working with other agencies to help delegate responsibilities," Radzik said. "Not only that, the same goes for the day-to-day oversight of operations."

Councillor Jack Ceo, who served the Saline Police Department as deputy chief for many years, said he wholeheartedly supported the plan.

"Having been in that position myself a number of years ago, I know how important for somebody to share in the administrative duties and in the running of the police department," Ceo said. In addition, Ceo noted, he was proud to see Hartwig move up the ranks in Saline, "having known his father for many years in the Ann Arbor Police Department."

Hartwig was promoted to sergeant in the SPD in December 2013.

Mayor Brian Marl invited Hartwig to the podium for a comment.

"I much appreciate the opportunity. It's been a long week at the police department, as you all know. With the tragedies our officers and dispatchers deal with, they go through that a little bit themselves," Hartwig said. "I'm just glad to be part of the management team that's going to give them the logistics and everything they need to move forward, not only to these kinds of tragedies but to the everyday things we do in this city. Thank you very much for the opportunity. I'm proud to move into that position."

The promotion of Hartwig will leave the department short in the sergeant ranks. Radzik hopes to have a new sergeant in place by the end of the year. In her memo to council, she said the opportunity for advancement is good for the organization. In the meantime, Hartwig will help with road patrol duties twice a week.

In her memo to council, Chief Radzik noted that Deputy Chief Hartwig will help with several initiatives, including "consolidating the dispatch center." The deputy chief will also help plan and complete projects and resolve conflicts.

She wrote that "it is imperative to have an individual who has had years of experience in an administrative supervisory position to embrace the role of Deputy Chief and lead our team and community."

She wrote that the department was fortunate to have a candidate that fits the qualifications of the deputy chief position.

"It is inherently positive to promote from within. This will also open an opportunity for

a sergeant promotional process," Radzik wrote.

The department went without a deputy chief from 2011 to 2022. Ceo retired from the department in 2011 as the city considered budget cuts. The position went unfilled until 2022, when Radzik was hired.