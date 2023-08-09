Comings & Goings in Saline Area Schools

With the new school year soon to begin, there are many arrivals and departures in the Saline Area Schools district.

The most recent human resources report, submitted by Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis for the Board of Education agenda, lists many of the most recent changes.

Suzie Antonelli, office assistant at Saline High School, and Kerrie McClure, custodian at Saline High School, are retiring. Susan Cody, Dean of Students at SHS, and Libby Perrington, Dean of Students at SMS, had their positions eliminated. Heather Fordeck, office assistant at SMS, wasn't renewed.

The following employees resigned:

Betsy Densham, teacher, Heritage

Kristin Girbach, teacher, SMS

Diamond Hamilton, SEL coach, Pleasant Ridge

Audra Haley, teacher, SMS

Renee McClure, paraeducator, Liberty

Dwayne Stange, teacher, SMS/SHS

The following hirings were included in the report: