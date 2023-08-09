Comings & Goings in Saline Area Schools
With the new school year soon to begin, there are many arrivals and departures in the Saline Area Schools district.
The most recent human resources report, submitted by Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis for the Board of Education agenda, lists many of the most recent changes.
Suzie Antonelli, office assistant at Saline High School, and Kerrie McClure, custodian at Saline High School, are retiring. Susan Cody, Dean of Students at SHS, and Libby Perrington, Dean of Students at SMS, had their positions eliminated. Heather Fordeck, office assistant at SMS, wasn't renewed.
The following employees resigned:
- Betsy Densham, teacher, Heritage
- Kristin Girbach, teacher, SMS
- Diamond Hamilton, SEL coach, Pleasant Ridge
- Audra Haley, teacher, SMS
- Renee McClure, paraeducator, Liberty
- Dwayne Stange, teacher, SMS/SHS
The following hirings were included in the report:
- Alyssa Ballestero, teacher, SMS
- Carmen Chubb, teacher, SHS/SMS
- Lukas Coker, teacher, SHS
- Katelyn DaMour, teacher, SHS
- Nicole Foster, teacher, Harvest
- Jacqueline Larios, teacher, SMS
- Lauren Williams, teacher, SHS
- Kristi Cambell, paraeducator, Woodland Meadows
- Mary Cassidy, paraeducator, ECSE
- Molly McMillan, paraeducator, Woodland Meadows
- Alayna Musson, paraeducator, Woodland Meadows
- Michael Sekerak, paraeducator, Heritage
- Justine Westbay, paraeducator, SMSdi
- Diamond Hamilton, SEL coach
- Barb Barrett, food service assistant, Heritage
- Rosemary Shugar, food service assistant, SHS
- Sarah Frauhammer, afternoon custodian, Harvest
- Danielle Indurante, bus monitor