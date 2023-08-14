Erin Huetteman Crowned Miss Saline 2023 at Summerfest

As senior majorette captain out front of the Saline High School marching band, Erin Huetteman was already destined to be one of the most photographed people in Saline over the next 12 months.

FULL PHOTOGALLERY HERE

Now she’ll hear the click of the camera shutters even more.

Erin Huetteman, the youngest child of Joe and Mary Ellen, was crowned Miss Saline 2023 Saturday at Summerfest, in downtown Saline. Phoebe Huddleston was first runner-up and Katie Booher was second runner-up.

Also competing in the pageant were Maddie Finocchiaro, Karris Lollar, Callahan Mittenberger and Grace Warren.

Huetteman has been a member of the Saline Twirlettes for 10 years. She was part of the world team that earned a silver medal in the Netherlands in 2022. She plays clarinet in the Saline High School symphonic band. Her list of extracurricular involvement is impressive. She’s been running the Saline High School student council social media accounts since her freshman years. This year, she’s student council president. She’s a secretary of the National Honor Society and participates in Link Crew and Students Against Destructive Decisions. She also helps with her church’s youth group and student teaches for her baton-twirling team.

On top of all that, she’s been a Girl Scout for 12 years and is working to create signs and a viewing area at Salt Springs Park for her Gold Award Project.

Now, she gets to add the civic duties of Miss Saline to her busy schedule - and she couldn’t be happier.

“I was so excited,” Huetteman said, describing the moment when she heard he name called as Miss Saline. “This was something I’ve dreamed of for seven years now, since I was 10. So it’s definitely fulfilling to finally have the crown on my head.”

Huetteman was one of Twirlettes in attendance cheering on Amanda Coy when she won the pageant in 2017. While the pageant doesn’t have a talent competition, clearly the poise developed by performing with the Twirlettes gave Huetteman an advantage in the pageant and other walks of life.

“It’s helped me so much. I’ve gone through the marketing program and I’ve seen how important interviewing is. (Poise) is something we really focus on in twirling. It’s really helped a lot - especially with confidence,” Huetteman said.

Huetteman is looking forward to serving the community in her capacity as Miss Saline.

“I’m excited. I’ve seen the Scarecrow contest. I’ve seen Toys for Tots. Everything that Miss Saline does I know I’ll be very passionate about,” Huetteman said.

Even though it didn’t count for her score from judges Mayor Brian Marl, Julie Picknell, Jeffrey McLaughlin and Sayoni Bandyopadhyay, Huetteman’s baton twirling number was one of the highlights of the pageant - not only for the audience but for Huetteman.

“It’s a lot of fun to get out there whenever I get to do it,” Huetteman said.

Her favorite part of the pageant process came Wednesday night during a rehearsal.

“We were able to become really close as a Miss Saline family and we had a lot of fun making up that dance number with (choreographer) Laney (Miller).”

Huetteman’s future plans are undecided, but she plans to twirl and study marketing at a four-year college and hopes to one day run her own business - perhaps a funeral home.

Pheobe Huddleston was first runner-up. She’s entering her senior year at Saline where she’s been very involved. She’s the Piccolo section leader for the marching band. She plays flute and piccolo for the wind ensemble and flute for the jazz band. She’s received first division ratings at solo and ensemble competitions each of the last four years. She’s a member of the ethics team and the National Honor Society. She was the sports editor of the yearbook and this year she’s the business editor. Huddleston is an avid runner who is training for the 2023 Detroit marathon.

Katie Booher, first runner-up in the 2022 Miss Saline Pageant, is second runner-up this year. She’s a rising senior at Saline High School and she's been very active in the arts. She’s a member of the Saline High School chamber choir and the 10 Tones choir. Booher is a four-year member of the Saline High School Varsity Dance Team.

She’s also been active in the Young People’s Theater since third grade. She sings with the Youth Choir Ensemble at the University of Michigan. When she’s not performing she loves to attend University of Michigan sporting events.

The academic excellence award was presented by Ann Taylor Tommelein, Miss Saline 1951, to Huddleston.

The Spirit of Miss Saline Award was presented by Fran Coy, Miss Saline 1958, to Booher.

The Saline Community Service Award was presented by Dr. Smita Nagpal of Stillwaters Counseling to Huetteman.

Miss Congeniality was presented by Cynthia Doody, Miss Saline 1976, to Booher.

Callahan Miltenberger

Karris Lollar.

Maddie Finocchiaro.

Grace Warren.

The 2023 Miss Saline Court is joined by hosts Hailey Malinczak and Sophia Bauman (past Miss Saline holders), judges and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.