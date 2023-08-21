Voting Is Open for the 2023 Saline Dog of the Year

Eighteen entries were submitted for the third Saline Community Fair “Saline Dog of the Year” Contest. A group of three judges evaluated and scored each entry based on the nomination form information and answers, and the photos and videos which were submitted. The top five dogs selected by the judges (in alphabetical order) were Bailey, Emma, Remi, Riff and Toni.

Now it is your turn to help us select from our top five dogs for the People’s Choice Award for the Saline Dog of the Year Contest, by voting for your favorite dog. Simply go to http://www.salinefair.org/http-www-salinefair-org-wp-content-uploads-2023-05-saline-dog-of-the-year-app-2023-pdf/

and it will take you to the 2023 Saline Dog of the Year section on the fair website where you can view a photo of each of the top five dogs and vote for your favorite one by clicking on it. If you follow Saline Community Fair on face book you can also click on the link in that post to take you to the voting page. You can vote once per day starting on August 22nd and voting closes at midnight on August 26th. The winners will be announced and introduced at the fair on Friday, September 1 at 5:30 p.m. on the stage in Building B. These top five dogs will also receive awards sponsored by Tractor Supply Company of Saline.

A complete schedule of all activities, the Fairbook and recognition of our sponsors and partners is available on www.salinefair.org. “Mooove On Over To The Saline Community Fair” August 30 - September 3, 2023.