GOLF: Celso and Saline Take 2 Wins in the SEC

Saline's varsity and junior varsity girls golf teams earned two SEC wins Tuesday, defeating Pioneer and Pinckney, at Brookside.

The varsity girls bested Pioneer, last year's SEC Red Champs, by four shots. Saline shot 181, Pioneer shot 185 and Pinckney shot 194.

Grace Celso won both matches, shooting 39, defeating the number ones from Pioneer and Pinckney. Jordan Wickham shot 42 to finish third in both matches. Sophie Elston shot 47, Lexi Speicher shot 53, Payton Aagesen shot 58 and Grace Warren shot 62.

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak likes what she's seeing from her team.

"I am so excited for this team. We have such a great group of girls and every time they compete they are doing some special things," Williams-Hoak said.

Defeating Pioneer was no small feat.

"We have so much respect for the Pioneer program and the success that they have had over the years so to come out on top against them is something for our girls to be very proud of," Williams-Hoak said. "We have a couple more competitions this week so hopefully we can keep the momentum going."

In JV action, Saline won both matches, shooting 243 - three better than Pioneer and 15 better than Pinckney.

Freshman Charlotte Ledy tied her career low of 57 - good enough to win the match with Pinckney and take second in the match with Pioneer. Devin Mulligan and Shannon Tangney each shot 61. Reese Rupert shot 64. Lily Jacobs and Abby Austin shot 65.

Scott Hummel is coach of the JV team.

"I am very proud of this group for coming out strong in our first match. The matches were close all day but the girls made shots when they needed to," Hummel said. "Picking up two wins against quality opponents in our first competition is great for their confidence."