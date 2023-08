TENNIS: Saline Swats Bedford, 9-1

TEMPERANCE - Saline's varsity tennis team picked up a 9-1 win on the road at Bedford High School Tuesday.

Saline won all but the 1 singles matchup.

In 2 Singles, Lucas Bae won 6-1 and 6-1. In 3 Singles, Paul Goldhardt won 6-4 and 6-4. Sebastian Kubts won his 4 Singles match, 6-0 and 6-1.

In 1 Singles, Mikael Hamid lost to Jaxon Nejedik, 6-1 and 6-4.

The Hornets swept doubles play. In 1 doubles, Caleb Helmer and Alex Lieu won 6-0 and 6-4. Jack Kargel and Noah Gregory won their 2 Doubles match 6-1 and 6-0. Tommy Almand and Andrew O'Neil won 3 Doubles 6-0 and 6-0. Drew Miller and Max Hong were also perfect in 4 Doubles, winning 6-0 and 6-0.

In 5 Doubles, Pedro Brandao and Jack Vredeveld won 8-0. Brady Weiss and Rein Pletz won by the same score in 6 Doubles.