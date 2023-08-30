Saline Community Fair Kicks Off with Inclusion Day

The Saline Community Fair began this week at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. Opening Day was Saline Schools Day, with free admission for anyone wearing Saline gear. Inclusion Day was also featured, with free admission and free rides for special needs friends, families and their helpers.

Amy Lucas enjoys bringing her sons, Caleb, Elijah and Leo, who are all students at Saline schools.

“We come every year. It gives these kids a chance to enjoy the rides without all of the noise and crowds. They just really enjoy it. The big thing for me is that there are no lines,” Lucas said.

Elliott’s Amusements provided free rides for guests from 12 PM to 2PM. The volume was kept lower and the speeds were slowed down for those with special sensory needs.

Nu2u Again Resale Shop in Saline sponsored many of the inclusion events, as well as providing food coupons to guests.

Along with the rides, guests were also treated to the Comedy Farm Magic Review, as well as animal exhibits in the barns and vendors in the merchant’s building. Food trucks were on hand to feed the crowds as well.

Members of Saline Area Schools Young Adult Program were also in attendance.

Erin O’Carroll, who works with the young adults at Liberty Club, estimated that nearly fifty members took part in the Inclusion Day activities.

“It gives them the opportunity to be out in the community, to get to go on the rides at a slower pace with the volume down. They just get to experience it at their own pace,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun and it’s not crowded.”

Saline Community Fair is open from Wednesday, August 30 through Sunday, September 3.

For more information on the fair, including admission prices, times, and events, visit salinefair.org.