Join in the Fun at the Saline Community Fair

A very successful Saline Schools Day and inclusion program was held on Wednesday and many Saline Area students and programs were showcased in several different events, from animal shows to the Science Olympiad program showcase to the introduction of ambassadors and an entertaining Ag Olympics contest which included a Haflinger horse hitch bringing in one contestant from each team. Introduced as 2023-24 Saline Community Fair Ambassadors were William Rogers, Jackson Schaible and Jackson Woods. Many alumni also enjoyed the Saline Alumni Gathering and congratulations to all the businesses nominated for the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards. The fair greatly appreciates the partnership with the schools and the many staff and groups who have worked with the Fairboard to bring new and renewed activities to the fair.

Thursday, August 31 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to noon. These include Touch a Truck, activity craft tables, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Agriculture activities, and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn. The Comedy Farm Magic Review is at 12:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm. All rides will open at 4 p.m. New this year is the Smokin Hot Gun Slingers Mounted New Shooters Clinic at 10 a.m. in the horse arena and 3 Stage Main Match from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Watch fast horses, 10 balloons and lots of action. Please expect to hear the blanks gun firing and do not be alarmed. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the KOI Drag Racing, also beginning at 7 p.m. in front of the grandstand. This dirt drag racing event features a class for everything - if it has a motor and wheels they have a class for it. For details visit www.koidragracing.com. Your admission to the fair also includes the grandstand show. The Beer Barn will also be open Thursday evening from 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, September 1 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens who are free until 1 p.m. Another Admission Perk for Friday is that anyone wearing Saline School Gear will receive a $5 discount, paying $5 admission. The day starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., the Pony Pull at 10 a.m. and Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Twist and Shout the Clown will also be performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Ladies’ Day program and Recognition of Senior Citizens begins at 1 p.m. and the RFD Boys will be providing the entertainment. The third annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest had 18 entries and the top five dogs competed for the People’s Choice Award. The top five dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2023 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration required). The grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest, along with alumni showmanship classes, will be held at 7:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities through September 4 visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference. Be on the lookout for our fair mascot, Maizey the Cow. “Mooove On Over To The 2023 Saline Community Fair”!