Saline Police Cadets Working at Summerfest

The Saline Police Cadets is a youth program offered to people with an interest in a law enforcement career. Pictured above are a group of cadets who worked during Saline Summerfest. They are Samuel Sakel, Ethan Boulter, Kameron Lindemulder, Ethan Navasalazar, Nathan Ziemann, and Leah Eisemann.

The cadets were working at Saline Summerfest when this picture was taken at Henne Field. All plan some sort of public service, whether it's military, state, local or federal police, or firefighting.

More News from Saline