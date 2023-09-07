Saline FC Players Join the Varsity Hornets on the Field
Young soccer players from the Saline FC program joined the Saline boys' varsity soccer team on the field Tuesday night. The youngsters joined the team in a pre-game circle and then got a fist bump from Saline head coach Conner Williams before joining the varsity players during pre-game introductions on the field.
Saline began its game against Monroe in fine fashion - forcing a corner kick just 2:25 into the game.
Michael Bryant played the ball in and Juan Balda kicked it out of the air and into the goal for the 1-0 lead.
Just two minutes later the game was halted due to lightning.
A little more than 30 minutes the teams emerged and warmed up - but lighting was spotted again and the teams returned to shelter. Eventually, the game was canceled.
A few photos can be found here: Saline Soccer vs Monroe 9-5-23 - thesalinepost (smugmug.com)
