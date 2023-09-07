FIELD HOCKEY: Arvai's Goal Lifts Saline to 2-1 Win at Skyline

ANN ARBOR - Clare Arvai's goal early in the third quarter proved to be the winner as Saline defeated Skyline, 2-1, in a game called after three quarters at Skyline High School Wednesday.

Officials called for a delay after spotting lighting bolts just as the fourth quarter was set to begin. The game's conclusion was called around 9 p.m.

Saline earned its first victory of the season after starting with two ties.

Junior Carly Pufpaf scored to give Saline a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Skyline tied the game in the second.

Saline took control of the game in the third quarter, despite being shorthanded for several minutes. After failing to connect on their first penalty corner of the quarter, the Hornets made good on their second.

Senior Ella Talladay inserted the ball into the middle for sophomore Clare Arvai, who smashed a ground ball into the right lower corner.

Saline returns to action next week at Father Gabriel Richard. Game time is at 4:30 p.m.

See more photos here: Saline Field Hockey @ Skyline 9-6-23 - thesalinepost (smugmug.com)

