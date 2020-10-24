Saline Police Investigate Reported Abduction Attempt on City's West Side

City of Saline police are investigating a reported early morning abduction attempt on the city's west side.

A 16-year-old girl was riding her bicycle to work around 5:45 a.m., Saturday, when she noticed a black van parked by the Village Party Store on the 800 block of West Michigan Ave, Saline Police Chief Hart said.

The girl said there was a man outside the van smoking. The man allegedly called out to her and asked her to come to him. The girl also spotted two other males, dressed in black and wearing facial coverings, exit the back of the van, Hart said.

The girl peddled away and then hid by the dam, according to Chief Hart. After she watched the van drive by, she called police.

Hart said police canvassed the area but did not find a matching vehicle. Police also notified nearby police agencies of the incident.

The man who originally called out to the girl is described as a tall, thin white male with black hair and a tattoo under his right eye. He was wearing blue jeans and a red shirt. The other men were white males in black clothing.

Police are working with local businesses that have security cameras in search of more details about the incident.

Hart said a white passenger vehicle was spotted in the Village Party Store parking lot at the time of the incident.

"We'd certainly like to talk to the person or people in that vehicle to see if they saw something that could help us," Hart said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-429-7911.

The girl's father posted about the abduction attempt in the Saline Posts Facebook group. The post has been shared more than 400 times.