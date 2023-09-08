Saline High School ESports Team

Learn to work as a team and build friendships through competitive gaming. You can compete in one, two, or all three games for one price. There is a fall season and a spring season you can choose from if you have other sports or extracurriculars, or you can compete during both seasons at a discounted price!

Instructor: Steve Vasiloff

Grade: 9th-12th (Saline High School students only) Days of the week: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and/or Thursdays depending on which games you'd like to play. Time: After school until 4 or 5 depending on length of competition Dates: Fall Season: 9/25/23 to 11/17/23, Spring Season: 2/12/24 to 4/1/23. Seasons will last longer for teams that make the playoffs. Location: Saline High School, Room C202 Fee: $200 for either the Fall or Spring season, or $300 for both. *No one will be turned away for financial reasons. Reach out to Steve Vasiloff at vasilofs@salineschools.org if needed*

Registration Link

More News from Saline