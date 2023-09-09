9-09-2023 2:59am
STATS & STANDINGS: Saline 56, Pioneer 0
Saline defeated Pioneer, 56-0, in varsity football action at Hornet Stadium Friday night. The Hornets improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC Red.
Here are the stats, recorded by Al Bates.
|Rushing
|ATT
|Y
|TD
|James Rush
|8
|107
|3
|CJ Carr
|3
|52
|1
|Ladainian Woods
|1
|5
|Zain Issa
|3
|17
|Josh Folk
|1
|6
|Tommy Carr
|1
|2
|1
|Saline Total
|17
|185
|5
|Pioneer Total
|21
|37
|0
|Passing
|Comp
|Attempts
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|CJ Carr
|13
|14
|158
|3
|0
|Tommy Carr
|5
|5
|31
|Pioneer
|8
|19
|78
|0
|1
|Receiving
|Catches
|Yards
|TD
|Caid Fox
|5
|50
|1
|James Rush
|1
|14
|0
|Dylan Mesman
|4
|37
|2
|Jackson Leonard
|1
|42
|0
|Jarell Marshall
|1
|17
|0
|Cole Kreuzer
|2
|15
|Josh Folk
|1
|10
|Miller Grambaue
|1
|6
|Zain Issa
|1
|6
|Ladainian Woods
|1
|0
|Total
|18
|189
|2
|Defense
|Tackles
|Assists
|Sacks
|INT
|TFL
|FR
|Nolan Klein
|3
|1
|Ayden Burton
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Peyton Widen
|1
|1
|Ryan Kavanaugh
|0
|1
|Michael Reder
|4
|1
|2
|Tyler Fedototskin
|4
|1
|Jarel Marshall
|1
|Isaiah Harris
|1
|0
|Beau Dremming
|2
|Joe Fairman
|1
|James Rush
|1
|1
|Ryan Stein
|4
|1
|Jack Bersuder
|1
|1
|Matthew Bachman
|1
|Keegan Ewart
|1
|Chase Ferguson
|1
|Penalties
|Penalties
|Yards
|Saline
|2
|10
|Pioneer
|9
|80
Around the SEC Red
Saline 56, Pioneer 0
Dexter 44, Bedford 0
Huron 58, Skyline 7
Monroe 9, Lincoln 0
Next Week
Saline @ Bedford
Huron @ Lincoln
Skyline @ Monroe
Dexter @ Pioneer
Standings
|Team
|SEC W-L
|Overall W-L
|Saline
|2-0
|3-0
|Huron
|2-0
|2-1
|Monroe
|1-1
|2-1
|Pioneer
|1-1
|1-2
|Dexter
|1-1
|1-2
|Bedford
|1-1
|1-2
|Skyline
|0-2
|1-2
|Lincoln
|0-2
|0-3
