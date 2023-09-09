Saline MI
9-09-2023 2:59am

STATS & STANDINGS: Saline 56, Pioneer 0

Saline defeated Pioneer, 56-0, in varsity football action at Hornet Stadium Friday night. The Hornets improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC Red.

Here are the stats, recorded by Al Bates.

Rushing ATT Y TD
James Rush 8 107 3
CJ Carr 3 52 1
Ladainian Woods 1 5
Zain Issa 3 17
Josh Folk 1 6
Tommy Carr 1 2 1
Saline Total 17 185 5
Pioneer Total 21 37 0
Passing Comp Attempts Yards TD INT
CJ Carr 13 14 158 3 0
Tommy Carr 5 5 31
Pioneer 8 19 78 0 1
Receiving Catches Yards TD
Caid Fox 5 50 1
James Rush 1 14 0
Dylan Mesman 4 37 2
Jackson Leonard 1 42 0
Jarell Marshall 1 17 0
Cole Kreuzer 2 15
Josh Folk 1 10
Miller Grambaue 1 6
Zain Issa 1 6
Ladainian Woods 1 0
Total 18 189 2
Defense Tackles Assists Sacks INT TFL FR
Nolan Klein 3 1
Ayden Burton 4 2 2 1
Peyton Widen 1 1
Ryan Kavanaugh 0 1
Michael Reder 4 1 2
Tyler Fedototskin 4 1
Jarel Marshall 1
Isaiah Harris 1 0
Beau Dremming 2
Joe Fairman 1
James Rush 1 1
Ryan Stein 4 1
Jack Bersuder 1 1
Matthew Bachman 1
Keegan Ewart 1
Chase Ferguson 1
Penalties Penalties Yards
Saline 2 10
Pioneer 9 80

Around the SEC Red

Saline 56, Pioneer 0
Dexter 44, Bedford 0
Huron 58, Skyline 7
Monroe 9, Lincoln 0

Next Week

Saline @ Bedford
Huron @ Lincoln
Skyline @ Monroe
Dexter @ Pioneer

Standings

Team SEC W-L Overall W-L
Saline 2-0 3-0
Huron 2-0 2-1
Monroe 1-1 2-1
Pioneer 1-1 1-2
Dexter 1-1 1-2
Bedford 1-1 1-2
Skyline 0-2 1-2
Lincoln 0-2 0-3
More News from Saline
  • Saline Football: Highlights and Interviews ﻿Saline defeated Pioneer 56-0 to improve to 3-0 on the young football season. Here are highlights and post-game interviews.
  • Saline High School ESports Team Are you a gamer? Would you like to be part of an official eSports team and compete against other high schools in Rocket League, League of Legends, and/or Smash Brothers?
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive