STATS & STANDINGS: Saline 56, Pioneer 0

Saline defeated Pioneer, 56-0, in varsity football action at Hornet Stadium Friday night. The Hornets improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC Red.

Here are the stats, recorded by Al Bates.

Rushing ATT Y TD James Rush 8 107 3 CJ Carr 3 52 1 Ladainian Woods 1 5 Zain Issa 3 17 Josh Folk 1 6 Tommy Carr 1 2 1 Saline Total 17 185 5 Pioneer Total 21 37 0

Passing Comp Attempts Yards TD INT CJ Carr 13 14 158 3 0 Tommy Carr 5 5 31 Pioneer 8 19 78 0 1

Receiving Catches Yards TD Caid Fox 5 50 1 James Rush 1 14 0 Dylan Mesman 4 37 2 Jackson Leonard 1 42 0 Jarell Marshall 1 17 0 Cole Kreuzer 2 15 Josh Folk 1 10 Miller Grambaue 1 6 Zain Issa 1 6 Ladainian Woods 1 0 Total 18 189 2

Defense Tackles Assists Sacks INT TFL FR Nolan Klein 3 1 Ayden Burton 4 2 2 1 Peyton Widen 1 1 Ryan Kavanaugh 0 1 Michael Reder 4 1 2 Tyler Fedototskin 4 1 Jarel Marshall 1 Isaiah Harris 1 0 Beau Dremming 2 Joe Fairman 1 James Rush 1 1 Ryan Stein 4 1 Jack Bersuder 1 1 Matthew Bachman 1 Keegan Ewart 1 Chase Ferguson 1

Penalties Penalties Yards Saline 2 10 Pioneer 9 80

Around the SEC Red

Saline 56, Pioneer 0

Dexter 44, Bedford 0

Huron 58, Skyline 7

Monroe 9, Lincoln 0

Next Week

Saline @ Bedford

Huron @ Lincoln

Skyline @ Monroe

Dexter @ Pioneer

Standings

Team SEC W-L Overall W-L Saline 2-0 3-0 Huron 2-0 2-1 Monroe 1-1 2-1 Pioneer 1-1 1-2 Dexter 1-1 1-2 Bedford 1-1 1-2 Skyline 0-2 1-2 Lincoln 0-2 0-3

More News from Saline