9-09-2023 3:14am
Saline Football: Highlights and Interviews
Saline defeated Pioneer 56-0 to improve to 3-0 on the young football season. The Hornets are 2-0 in the SEC Red. Saline and Huron are undefeated in the SEC Red.
Here are the highlights and post-game interviews.
Interviews
