Next Week in The News: The City Manager Search, A Transition Plan for K-5 Students, Halloween and the Playoffs

Here's a brief rundown of the news we'll be looking at this week.

Saline City Council is expected to make a decision on city manager candidate Colleen O'Toole at a special meeting Monday evening. O'Toole, the city manager in Durand, is the only remaining candidate to make it through the hiring process.

Saline's school board meets Tuesday at 6:30. The agenda includes a Pleasant Ridge virtual student presentation, the annual audit report, an update from Superintendent Scot Graden on the return to school, and a policy committee update.

The big news could be an announcement on a plan to return for school for K-5 students. Last week the district announced it delayed plans to "whole group" school until at last Nov. 4. Tuesday's agenda includes information about what that transition looks like.



Download the packet here.

Halloween is Saturday night. Trick-or-treating hours in the City of Saline are from 6-8 p.m.

Fall sports playoffs are in high gear. On Tuesday, Saline's field hockey squad visits Huron at 5:30 p.m. looking to advance to round two. Also Tuesday, the district champion soccer team visits Dearborn for the regional semi-final against Dearborn Edsel Ford. The winner plays Salem or Mattawan at 5 p.m., Thursday in the regional final. The volleyball team tunes up for next week's playoffs with an SEC White crossover game Tuesday and the Clarkston Quad Thursday. The swim and dive team compete for the SEC title at Skyline Friday and Saturday. The boys and girls cross country teams compete for a regional title Saturday at Lake Erie Metropark. And the Saline football team hosts Pioneer in the district opening round at 7 p.m. Friday.