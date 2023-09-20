Saline MI
9-20-2023 9:30am

Renaissance Equestrian Center - Open House

Saline Community Education is excited to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Renaissance Equestrian Center to offer Jumping and Dressage lessons.  Stop by the open house on Sunday, October 1st, and take a facility tour and meet the school horses.  There will be Fresh Donuts and Cider! 

Registration Begins September 21st

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive