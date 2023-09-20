Renaissance Equestrian Center - Open House
Saline Community Education is excited to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Renaissance Equestrian Center to offer Jumping and Dressage lessons. Stop by the open house on Sunday, October 1st, and take a facility tour and meet the school horses. There will be Fresh Donuts and Cider!
Registration Begins September 21st
More News from Saline
- SOCCER: Saline Strikes For 5 Goals in Win Over Dexter Four Hornets scored as Saline defeated Dexter, 5-1, in varsity soccer action at Hornet Stadium in Saline Tuesday.
- DISPATCHED: Saline City Council Votes to Outsource Police Dispatch Services Every member of the public who spoke Monday spoke against the proposal to outsource police dispatch services.