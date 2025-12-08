Saline Police Forward Sexual Assault Complaint to Prosecutor

The Saline Police Department has investigated rape allegations made by a Saline female against a Ypsilanti male.

The incident occurred on Nov. 22 on the 700 block of Valley Circle Drive in Saline. The victim is a female in her late 20s, and the suspect is an Ypsilanti male in his early 30s. The two connected on a dating app. They went on a date. The victim alleged that after the date concluded, sex was not consensual.

Police have interviewed the suspect. Police say the suspect was cooperative with the interview and evidence collection.

The case was turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.

