Jim Loader, K-9 Security Officer at St. Joe's Hospital, was Known for his Humor, and was Passionate About his Dogs

James “Jim” D. Loader, age 49, of Saline, Michigan passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Jim was born on August 10, 1974 the son of Gerald J. Loader Sr. and Janet Coral (Byers) Loader, who preceded him in death. Jim is survived by his brother, G. Joseph (Andrea) Loader Jr. of Saline, and Martha (John) Popyk of Saline.

In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey (Cathy) Loader of Muskegon. He is also survived by his nieces Kristin (Russell) Girbach, Victoria Loader, great-nieces Ainsley and Sayla Girbach, as well as several other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Jim was the “Happy Surprise” of the Loader household. The unplanned blessing that no one was ever aloud to call a mistake! His sense of humor was dry and often wicked funny. His loss is unimaginable and his family and friends will miss the incredible giving, passionate, patriotic and loyal man that he was. Jim spent many years as a K-9 Security officer with his beloved dogs Neeko and Bishop at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Jim was also a long-time member of the K-9 Academy where he learned and trained with other K9 Officers.

Jim was passionate about his dogs and worked hard to ensure they were a well-trained and high functioning team.

Friends are invited to celebrate and share memories of Jim’s life with his family and friends on Friday, September 22, 2023 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline at 301 East Michigan Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to K9 Partners for Patriots. To leave a memory you have of Jim, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

