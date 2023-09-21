Saline MI
9-21-2023 12:44am

VIDEO: Saline Soccer Players Talk About Influential Teachers, Favorite Players And More

Saline's goal scorers in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Dexter talk about their goals, their picks for staff appreciation night and the player they pattern themselves after.

<!-- EMBEDDED INSTAGRAM URL: https://www.instagram.com/p/CxbHyQGIUoP/ -->
