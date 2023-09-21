TENNIS: Saline Gets the Sweep Over Dexter

Saline's varsity boys tennis team came away with an 8-0 win over Dexter in SEC Red action Tuesday.

In Singles 1, Mikaal Hamid won 6-2, 6-1. Lucas Bae won 6-0, 6-2, Paul Goldhardt won 6-4, 6-0 and Sebastian Kubitz won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles action, Caleb Helmer and Alex Liu won 6-3 and 6-2. Jack Kargel and Noah Gregory won 6-3 and 6-2. Tommy Allmand and Andrew O'Neil won 6-0 and 6-4. Drew Miller and Pedro Brandao won 6-2 and 6-2.

