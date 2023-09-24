9-24-2023 8:51am
TENNIS: Saline Outlasts Chelsea, 6-2
Saline defeated Chelsea, 6-2, on Sept. 21.
Mikaal Hamid, Singles 1, won a tough match against Mason Strach, 7-6 (5), 7-5). Paul Goldhardt, Singles 3, won 6-3, 6-2. Sebastian Kubitz, Singles 4, won 7-5 and 6-0.
In doubles play, Jack Kargel and Noah Gregory, Doubles 2, won a marathon match, 6-2, 4-6, and 10-8. In Doubles 3, Noah Gregory and Andrew O'Neil won 6-1 and 6-2. In Doubles 4, Drew Miller and Pedro Brandao also won a grueling match, 6-0, 5-7 and 10-7.
More News from Saline
- Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Sept 25 - Saturday, Sep 30 What to expect when you step outside
- What to do in Saline: Homecoming, Harvest on the Farm, Fall Marketplace and Much More! Check out our community calendar to find out what's happening this week.