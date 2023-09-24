TENNIS: Saline Outlasts Chelsea, 6-2

Saline defeated Chelsea, 6-2, on Sept. 21.

Mikaal Hamid, Singles 1, won a tough match against Mason Strach, 7-6 (5), 7-5). Paul Goldhardt, Singles 3, won 6-3, 6-2. Sebastian Kubitz, Singles 4, won 7-5 and 6-0.

In doubles play, Jack Kargel and Noah Gregory, Doubles 2, won a marathon match, 6-2, 4-6, and 10-8. In Doubles 3, Noah Gregory and Andrew O'Neil won 6-1 and 6-2. In Doubles 4, Drew Miller and Pedro Brandao also won a grueling match, 6-0, 5-7 and 10-7.

