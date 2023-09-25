TRANSITION: Michelle Szczechowicz Resigns, David Raft Returns at Saline Middle School

Last week, Saline Middle School Principal Michelle Szczechowicz announced her resignation to take the Director of Curriculum position at Holly Area Schools.

This week, Saline Area Schools announced that Saline native and longtime administrator David Raft is returning to the district as interim principal at the middle school. Raft begins Oct. 9.

Raft left the school district in August of 2022 to become Executive Director of Secondary Education Curriculum and Instruction in Wayne Westland School District.

In his time at Saline Area Schools, he was Principal of Operations (district-wide), and Principal of Saline High School, Saline Middle School and Harvest Elementary School.

Saline Area Schools spokesperson Jackelyn Martin said the district considered the following in addressing the vacancy:

Knowledge and appreciation of middle school students and staff

Deep understanding of middle school buildings and how they are run

Consistency in maintaining an orderly instructional environment

Raft's term runs until Feb. 29, 2004.

Martin provided the timeline for hiring a permanent principal:

Post position through October 20th

Week of Oct. 30 - Conduct initial interviews

Week of Nov 6 - Conduct final interviews

November - Present candidate to Board of Education

January 8, 2024 - Anticipated new candidate start date

January 8 - February 29, 2024 - Transition period where both Interim and selected Principal work together

February 29, 2024 - Interim Principal last day

